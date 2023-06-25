Southeast Michigan weather: Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings all issued
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parts of Southeast Michigan are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Sunday, while the rest of the area is under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.
MORE: What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?
Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne counties are all part of the tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at 4:15 p.m.
Related: Livonia Spree closes early due to severe weather threat
Tornado watches
Until 11 p.m.
- Lenawee
- Monroe
- Washtenaw
- Wayne
Severe thunderstorm warnings
Until 7 p.m.
- Wayne
Until 7:15 p.m.
- Oakland
Until 7:30 p.m.
- Saginaw
Until 7:45 p.m.
- Macomb
Severe thunderstorm watches
Until 11 p.m.
- Bay
- Genesee
- Huron
- Jackson
- Lapeer
- Livingston
- Macomb
- Midland
- Oakland
- Saginaw
- Sanilac
- Shiawassee
- St. Clair
- Tuscola
The most active weather is expected between 6:30-8 p.m. with it wrapping up around 10:15-10:30 p.m.
Some areas could experience wind gusts of 60-70 mph, while hail as large as golf balls may fall in some areas.
Related: DTE Energy says Storm Response Team on standby for severe weather