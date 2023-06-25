Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Michigan weather: Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings all issued

By and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parts of Southeast Michigan are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Sunday, while the rest of the area is under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne counties are all part of the tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at 4:15 p.m.

Severe storms approach Metro Detroit -- When to expect the worst

Derek Kevra breaks down the threat for severe weather Sunday evening in Southeast Michigan.

Tornado watches

Until 11 p.m.

  • Lenawee
  • Monroe
  • Washtenaw
  • Wayne

Severe thunderstorm warnings

Until 7 p.m.

  • Wayne

Until 7:15 p.m.

  • Oakland

Until 7:30 p.m.

  • Saginaw

Until 7:45 p.m.

  • Macomb

Severe thunderstorm watches

Until 11 p.m.

  • Bay
  • Genesee
  • Huron
  • Jackson
  • Lapeer
  • Livingston
  • Macomb
  • Midland
  • Oakland
  • Saginaw
  • Sanilac
  • Shiawassee
  • St. Clair
  • Tuscola

Severe weather moves toward Metro Detroit; watches, warnings issued

The most active weather is expected between 6:30-8 p.m. with it wrapping up around 10:15-10:30 p.m.

Some areas could experience wind gusts of 60-70 mph, while hail as large as golf balls may fall in some areas. 

