Southeast Michigan weather: Tornado watches, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings all issued

Parts of Southeast Michigan are under a tornado watch until 11 p.m. Sunday, while the rest of the area is under severe thunderstorm watches and warnings.

MORE: What's the difference between a tornado watch and a warning?

Lenawee; Monroe; Washtenaw; Wayne counties are all part of the tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service at 4:15 p.m.

Related: Livonia Spree closes early due to severe weather threat

Tornado watches

Until 11 p.m.

Lenawee

Monroe

Washtenaw

Wayne

Severe thunderstorm warnings

Until 7 p.m.

Wayne

Until 7:15 p.m.

Oakland

Until 7:30 p.m.

Saginaw

Until 7:45 p.m.

Macomb

Severe thunderstorm watches

Until 11 p.m.

Bay

Genesee

Huron

Jackson

Lapeer

Livingston

Macomb

Midland

Oakland

Saginaw

Sanilac

Shiawassee

St. Clair

Tuscola

The most active weather is expected between 6:30-8 p.m. with it wrapping up around 10:15-10:30 p.m.

Some areas could experience wind gusts of 60-70 mph, while hail as large as golf balls may fall in some areas.

Related: DTE Energy says Storm Response Team on standby for severe weather