Severe weather pushing into Southeast Michigan, severe thunderstorm warnings issued

The heat and humidity have built up all week and Wednesday afternoon, the rain and severe thunderstorms are officially pushing into southeast Michigan.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday for Lenawee County and Washtenaw County as severe weather moved from the west side of the state and into the Metro Detroit area. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for all of southeast Michigan around 2:30 p.m.

The weather situation started to change around 1:45 when the storm prediction center elevated our likelihood of severe weather in Metro Detroit from slight risk to enhanced risk.

This storm will bring strong winds to knock down trees and power lines and could cause flash flooding.

The big risks with these storms are high winds up to 60 mph and localized flooding.

The showers and thunderstorms are moving roughly 40 to mph to the east and are estimated to be in Ann Arbor by 2:50 p.m., Livonia by 3:15 p.m., an Detroit by 3:40 p.m.

This is just the first round of storms as another round could be here after dark Wednesday night.

The heat and humidity will remain in full force Thursday with an ill-defined storm chance remaining as a cold front approaches and gets hung up on Friday, keeping rain showers in the forecast.