Snow flurries possible as temperatures plunge in Southeast Michigan this weekend

I hope you enjoyed yesterday's 74 degree day because boy oh boy, it all changes from here.

Rain showers are going to be a close call Friday as we wake up to mostly cloudy skies.

Temperatures aren't terribly chilly, beginning in the low 50s. We'll see more clouds throughout the day today, as temperatures build to about 60 degrees. Spots in extreme eastern Michigan have a higher chance of rain today, as do our viewers in Ontario.

The rain, oddly enough, is from what is left of Tropical Storm Nicole as it drenches the rest of the Eastern U.S. over the next 24 hours.

Friday night is when we welcome the cold to arrive and stay. Lows fall to nearly 36 degrees as the wind shifts northwest. It'll be cold overnight and as we wake up on Saturday morning.

Saturday snow flurries are a distinct possibility as the wind remains stronger out of the northwest and the lake effect snow develops. Temperatures don't get higher than 45 degrees with a wind chill near 37 degrees at the highest peak - real winter air!

Sunday, believe it or not, looks even colder, with a high temperature of 40 - which means most of the day will be in the upper 30s.

The wind chill will be close to 32 degrees thanks to a 15-25 mph wind.

Bundle up everyone and enjoy this blast of what's to come!