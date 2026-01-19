Snow squalls in Michigan: What to know about these dangerous weather events

The Brief Snow squalls are possible Monday. Squalls occur when quick bursts of snow are blown by the wind, creating whiteout conditions. If possible, drivers should avoid being on the road during this weather.



Travel could be tricky and, at times, downright dangerous Monday due to snow squalls in Southeast Michigan.

What are snow squalls?

Bursts of snow cause whiteout conditions. There are typically gusty winds as well, leading to limited visibility. This is a snow squall.

A large amount of snow often doesn't fall during a squall. However, that period of little visibility can spell disaster for drivers.

Squall driving tips

If you can avoid driving when snow squalls are possible, the National Weather Service advises staying off roads. If you're already driving when a snow squall begins, attempt to leave the road as soon as possible.

If you are unable to get off of the road, the NWS advises slowing down without slamming the brakes and ensuring that your lights are on. When you are able to pull over, the NWS said to exit your vehicle and get as far away from the road as possible when it is safe to do so.

Metro Detroit weather forecast

The weather forecast for Southeast Michigan includes both snow and strong winds to start the week. This includes 1-3 inches of snow forecasted between Monday and Tuesday, along with winds of 15-25 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph.

In addition to the snow and wind, temperatures will be frigid. Highs will be in the teens, and wind chills will make it feel in the single-digits.

The Source: Information from the FOX 2 Weather Authority and National Weather Service were used in this report.