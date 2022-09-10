Some rain likely for the weekend

Clear skies tonight! Right in time to see the full "Harvest" moon.

Rising steadily overnight, the full moon peaks Saturday morning at 5:59 a.m. Good thing too, since we have increasing clouds on tap as Low-pressure approaches later in the day.

Another warm day Saturday with highs in the 80s (84/66). Showers are possible, more so late in the day.

Sunday brings a better chance for rain. With a cloud deck in place, expect cooler temperatures to go along with the threat of rain. 79/61.

As the Low wraps up, we retain the chance for rain Monday. Breezy and cooler. 74/57.

Scattered showers linger into Tuesday morning; decreasing clouds by evening 73/58.

Sunny from Wednesday through Friday with highs each day above seasonal: 82/60.



