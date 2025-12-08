Southeast Michigan snow forecast: How much to expect this week in Metro Detroit

The Brief Two rounds of snow are expected Tuesday in Southeast Michigan. The first round is expected to leave a layer of powdery snow across the region early Tuesday. The next round comes Tuesday into Wednesday, but snow totals are fluid due to rain chances and warming temperatures that could limit how much sticks.



Several rounds of snow are expected early this week in Southeast Michigan.

The week starts with a quiet but cold Monday before the winter precipitation arrives.

First round of snow

The first round of snow is expected to arrive early Tuesday. This is expected to be light but widespread.

Most of Southeast Michigan will wake up with a powdery layer of snow Tuesday morning, with a range of 1–2 inches forecasted, though most areas will fall on the lower end of that spectrum.

Though the snow won't be heavy, plan for a slower morning commute thanks to cold temps that will lead to it sticking to roads.

More snow for Metro Detroit

After the Tuesday morning snow, there will be a break during the day, but it's not the end of the snow.

More winter weather arrives overnight into Wednesday, but temperatures complicate the forecast. Highs are expected to climb to the mid-30s, meaning that some areas could end up seeing a messy wintry mix of rain and snow.

Spots south of Detroit, snow may have a hard time accumulating once the rain gets involved, with totals ending up on the lower end of the 1–3 inch range.

More northern areas, like the Thumb region, are likely to fall on the higher end of that 1–3 inch range.

Overall, the totals depend on how much rain is received and how quickly warm air moves through the area.