Southeast Michigan snow totals: How much fell in Sunday's storm?

Rich Luterman says that while the snow is ending, conditions will remain bad for awhile as cold weather makes it hard to use salt to melt ice.
Salt works best when it's above 20 degrees, according to Luterman.
Accumulating snow will end quickly this evening, the cold will stick around for the next 10 days into early February.
There is a cold weather advisory in effect from Monday evening into Tuesday morning with wind chill readings as low as -20.
Rest of Sunday evening / night… Cloudy and cold with light snow ending early…. Low 7
Monday: Partly cloudy… brisk and COLD…. a few flurries… high 16
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy… some snow showers… high 18
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy… some snow showers… high 17
Thursday: Mostly cloudy… COLD…. high 14
Friday: Sun and clouds… VERY COLD… high 13
Saturday: Partly cloudy…. high near 20
(FOX 2) - A snowstorm that moved in overnight on Saturday into Sunday and continued throughout the day dropped several inches of snow across the state.
Snow totals are still rolling in, but initial numbers from the National Weather Service show that some areas received more than 6 inches.
Michigan snow totals
- Monroe – 6.5"
- Croswell – 6.5"
- Eastpointe – 4.8"
- Romulus – 4.8"
- Macomb Township – 4"
- Troy – 3.9"
- Shelby Township – 3.9"
- Ypsilanti – 3.7"
- Manchester – 3.5"
- Novi – 3.1"
- Ann Arbor – 3"
- Grand Blanc – 2.5"
- Wixom – 2.4"
- Howell – 2.3"
- Bloomfield Hills – 2.1"
