Southeast Michigan snow totals: How much fell in Sunday's storm?

A snowstorm that moved in overnight on Saturday into Sunday and continued throughout the day dropped several inches of snow across the state.

Snow totals are still rolling in, but initial numbers from the National Weather Service show that some areas received more than 6 inches.

The Brief Some areas of Southeast Michigan received 4–6 inches of snow from the system. Snow totals will be updated throughout the day, but initial numbers are available now. Light snow is expected Monday and Tuesday.



Michigan snow totals

Monroe – 6.5"

Croswell – 6.5"

Eastpointe – 4.8"

Romulus – 4.8"

Macomb Township – 4"

Troy – 3.9"

Shelby Township – 3.9"

Ypsilanti – 3.7"

Manchester – 3.5"

Novi – 3.1"

Ann Arbor – 3"

Grand Blanc – 2.5"

Wixom – 2.4"

Howell – 2.3"

Bloomfield Hills – 2.1"

