Southeast Michigan temperatures turn cool this week, even colder next week

Our temperatures are turning colder, beginning today.

We'll get a bit of rain as well with a decent bet on a few showers falling during the morning commute.

Spotty showers may develop this afternoon, but coverage should remain spotty, and rain totals will be paltry today.

Low pressure lingers to the north through the weekend, keeping our weather cool and bringing a chance for rain late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Most of the weekend, however, will be dry.

Even colder weather emerges early next week.

But are we done with the warm stuff for the year? We're cold for the next week most definitely, which brings us to Oct. 20.

Defining pleasant as 65 and above and looking only at temperatures (not whether it rained or was sunny), I searched back over the last 10 years and found our range of pleasant days "left" in the year goes from 0 to 11 days.

So that's what HAS happened, but what WILL happen?

Our next best shot at above average temperatures looks to be NEXT weekend and the final week of October.

Remember the average by then will be falling into the upper 50s and this is far from a sure thing. But I don't think it's time to shut the door on the warmer weather *completely* just yet.