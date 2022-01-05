Southeast Michigan under wind advisory Wednesday, 45+ gusts to push wind chill into single digits

We're off to a "mild" start this morning with temperatures above freezing in the mid/upper 30s.

However, with the approach of an area of low pressure, it'll bring with it the winds of change.

Wind gusts by late morning and into the early afternoon could gust upwards of 45+ MPH. It's the reason why the National Weather Service has issued a Windy Advisory through late this evening.

Winds should die down by first thing Thursday morning.

That area of low pressure may also bring a few scattered snow showers. Minor accumulations are possible generally between a dusting to 0.50" at most.

Expect temperatures to fall through the day with wind chills in the single digits into this evening.

We'll get stuck in the 20s for highs on Thursday and Friday before a slight "warm up" by Saturday.