Southeast Michigan Weather: 2-4 inches of rain possible over next three days

A prolonged rain event is on the way and when it arrives it's likely to drop a lot of water right over parts of Metro Detroit. Let's get right into it.

Beginning as early as Noon on Tuesday, we'll likely see some showers developing all across Southeast Michigan. These showers are not expected to be severe but could be a bit of a nuisance from lunchtime through dinner time.

The intensity of the rain will increase after 6 p.m. and some heavy rain and thunderstorms will likely build at this time.

The overall threat for severe winds and hail is falling, but the chance for a microburst can't be ruled out. I am however more concerned with the developing flooding threat that starts late Tuesday and continues until Thursday evening.

By 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, the heavy heavy rain will have passed and most areas will pick up 1-2 inches of rain. Following that, however, we'll transition into what could be a full 24 hours of light to moderate rain. Areas in Macomb, Wayne, and Monroe could see rain totals top 4 inches.

The farther west you live, the less rain you'll see, but these 2.5-day totals are certainly impressive and scary. Most of the Metro Detroit region will get between 2-4 inches with some spots locally seeing over 4 inches.

Flooding of course is a major concern here, and a Flood Watch is likely across the whole area. We'll all be praying that our basements can avoid yet another round of rainwater.

As an additional note, after the passage of Tuesday's cold front, we will see major changes to our temperatures. Highs will fall from nearly 80 on Tuesday to barely 60 on Wednesday and Thursday. We may even see these cooler numbers last into the weekend.