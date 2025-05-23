The Brief Early-morning sun will give way to cloudy conditions Friday as Michigan pulls itself out of a cold spell this week. There could be a spotty shower, but drier weather is on the way for the weekend holiday. Memorial Day will reach the 70s with mostly sun expected this weekend.



The day winds up mostly cloudy, so soak in the early morning sun while you can. But for those awake early enough to enjoy it, a sunny morning in the 40s greeted those starting their day.

The wind picks up today, and a spotty afternoon shower is possible, but overall, we’re trending toward drier weather.

The holiday weekend looks solid, even if that true summer feel still escapes us.

Plan on conditions warming up steadily, with the mid-60s dominating most of the day. However, they are still below normal temperatures.

Temperatures keep climbing next week, and by the weekend we’ll be taking aim at 80 degrees.