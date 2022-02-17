Winter Storm Warning: snow arrives Thursday in Michigan

Much to discuss, a Winter Weather Warning is in effect for most of southeast Michigan Thursday morning as we look at up to 8 inches of snow - or more - throughout the day.

The NWS issued the warning a little after 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday and it will go into effect at 3 p.m. on Thursday for all of Metro Detroit including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Monroe, Wasthenaw, and Lenawee Counties. The same areas are also under a wind advisory on Wednesday until 8 p.m. and a flood watch until Thursday afternoon.

Check out 9 a.m. temperatures and notice MOST OF US were well above freezing, so the morning commute will be wet with puddles/ponding everywhere, but I don't have any great winter weather concerns for the bulk of Southeast Michigan for the first part of the day.

Rain ends with spotty light freezing rain and sleet around the mid/late morning but a lull in the precipitation very well may take over briefly before snow returns.

Snow will be falling for the afternoon and evening, heavy at times.

Snow continues through the first part of the night winds down around midnight.

Due to the warm air, it will start as rain but the temperature will plummet. It then turns over to snow and it looks like we'll be shoveling a decent amount, with estimates ranging from 4-8 inches.