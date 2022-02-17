How are the roads in Southeast Michigan?

It's going to be a slippery kind of day in Southeast Michigan with pouring rain eventually turning to snow as the day's temperatures fall.

While much of Metro Detroit started out above freezing Thursday morning, northern communities saw their temperatures dip below freezing first. That could create problems for drivers trying to navigate icy conditions.

Genesee, Lapeer, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Tuscola, and Ingham counties all started the day under a Winter Storm Warning. Livingston, Oakland, Wayne, Washtenaw, Macomb, St. Clair Monroe, and Lenawee counties will be under the same warning around 3 p.m.

The warning will expire at 3 a.m. Feb. 18.

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today. You can also sign up for our FOX 2 newsletters to have breaking news delivered to your email. Sign up here to have them sent to you.

Between 4-8 inches is expected in the southern counties, with some periods of heavy snowfall Thursday night.

MORE: A rainy morning and snowy afternoon - here's what's on the way for Southeast Michigan

A crash on northbound I-75 near Schaefer involving two buses had blocked most of the lanes, leaving little access.

Minor flooding was disrupting traffic flow in the morning including a closure of northbound Rochester Road near I-75 and Hines Drive near W Outer Drive and Ann Arbor Trail.

There were also reports of flooding on I-94 and Gratiot and at the bottom of the eastbound entrance ramp to 10 Mile.