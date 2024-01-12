Southeast Michigan winter weather: When snow will start Friday

Though Friday started dry, snow will start falling soon in Southeast Michigan, and precipitation will keep falling into the weekend.

When will the snow start?

The snow will move into the area around 2 p.m. Friday.

Between 2-7 p.m., heavy snow will fall quickly. Despite the fact that temperatures will remain in the middle, and possibly even upper 30s, the snow is expected to stick.

This will make for a messy afternoon commute in Metro Detroit.

Winds will start to pick up as well, gusting to nearly 30 mph.

When will it rain?

Around 7 p.m., the snow will change to rain.

Rain will continue to fall until 1 or 2 a.m. Saturday, when it will shift back to snow as colder air moves in. This snow will continue into the day.

Winds will get stronger during this time, and will gust to nearly 50 mph.

How much snow will fall?

Rain will impact the snow amounts in Southeast Michigan.

Much of the area will fall in the range of 2-4 inches.

Some dryer air could mix in late Friday evening and Friday night as well. Areas north and west of the city will likely see more snow however, instead falling into the 4-7 inch range.