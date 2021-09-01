Southeast Michigan's wonderful week of weather continues

Our wonderful weather keeps coming with little day-to-day variability this week.

It's a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s and 50s, largely unchanged from this time yesterday.

What's left of Hurricane Ida is to our south and drifting east leaving us totally dry. Our wind will kick up a bit in response, gusting to 20 mph at times this afternoon.

High pressure will be with us all week ensuring a dry week of weather with a bit of a pattern change for the weekend offering limited chances of rain.

At this point, I would say Saturday and Sunday are mainly dry with the off chance for some showers Saturday evening into the night.

Next week our temperatures look to turn even cooler.

The Climate Prediction Center continues to spit out a good chance for continued sub-average temperatures.

We may be dealing with high temperatures in the mid and possibly low 70s.