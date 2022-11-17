Sub-freezing temperatures followed by snow Thursday

The cold and snow keep coming! Subzero temperatures this morning may lend itself to some slick spots on the roads for the morning commute.

A passing flurry is possible this morning, but the chance for snow will be better this afternoon and evening as our next wave moves in and interacts with Lake Michigan.

Lake-enhanced showers are possible anywhere, but most likely in our northern and western areas.

Snow totals range from a trace to an inch or two in spots. And the nature of lake effect will bring limited visibility and heavy snow at times.

Colder air wins Friday through the weekend but eases next week.