Sun and no humidity in Southeast Michigan Friday before possible showers Saturday

Another gorgeous day on tap Friday before we introduce a few shower chances heading into the weekend.

Friday will be a copy of Thursday: sunshine, no humidity and more sunshine. The one minor difference is that the wind on Friday will be fall, settling into a range of 5-10 mph.

Saturday transitions from partly cloudy to more cloudy with some showers entering the area beginning around 3 p.m. The tricky part of the forecast is going to be whether the rain sets up directly over Southwest MI or if pieces of the system track far enough east to impact us.

I suspect we will see some Saturday showers with the heaviest rain remaining to our west.

The spotty rain will then continue through Sunday as high temperatures drop a bit, falling into the middle 70s. Skies look to be a little cloudier, but there will be breaks of sunshine.

However, passing showers are possible and if you have outdoor plans you need to be aware of that.

Bottom line is: don't cancel any weekend plans due to the shower chances! Keep an eye to the Fox 2 weather app and alter as necessary.