Thanksgiving Day on track for sun, temperatures in the upper 40s

A great stretch of weather is lining up perfectly for the holiday week!

After hitting 51 degrees on Tuesday we make another run at it today with mostly sunny skies all day long. If you're traveling today, you are in good shape as the weather pattern remains calm for most of the Eastern USA.

High pressure is in charge and that's exactly what we want! Roads will be free from any snow or rain as high temperatures build to 48 degrees.

Thanksgiving Thursday will be nice too!

Starting early in the morning the temperatures will be in the lower 30s rising to about 40 by 10 a.m. If you're headed to the Turkey Trot, bundle up. Thankfully it won't be as cold as it has been in past years!

If you're headed to the Thanksgiving parade or the Lions game, you're also in luck! Temperatures will be in the upper 40s with sunshine! Perfect late November weather!

High temperatures for the holiday itself will be near 50 with increasing clouds later in the afternoon. Very late Thursday evening we have a chance for some showers but nothing too heavy.

The light showers continue into early Friday morning, but they wrap up pretty quickly. The rest of the day will be mostly sunny with decreasing clouds and another high temp nearly 50 degrees.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone!