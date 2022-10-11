Sunny and 70s in Southeast Michigan Tuesday before evening rain arrives

Rain is on the way, but not in time to ruin our day of perfection.

Clouds arrive late today, but rain chances don't move in until after sunset.

We'll see the opportunity for off-and-on rain showers Wednesday though there will be intervals of dry time in between as well. The best bet for widespread rain looks to come late Wednesday or into the night.

Rain totals from .20 - 1 inch remain possible.

Hopefully we'll be on the higher end as we're down around 8 inches for the year.

The cold arrives to end the week as temperatures crash, rebound a *little* bit for the weekend before tumbling down further next week.

So go outside today!