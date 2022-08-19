Sunny Friday before expected showers during Woodward Dream Cruise

The workweek is wrapping up on a nice note, albeit a little hotter.

Friday high temperatures will be nearly 86 degrees with sunshine again gracing us most of the day. Get out and enjoy whatever activities you have planned!

Heading into the weekend, things will change a little bit. Saturday morning will start with some patchy fog, as a southern wind will usher in more humidity.

We'll feel that through the afternoon, as 86 and muggy will feel a bit closer to 90. Starting after 3 p.m. the storm chances will jump as well as our weather pattern becomes unstable for the rest of the weekend.

This of course means that Dream Cruisers need to be aware that things could get wet, windy and possibly even stormy Saturday late afternoon and evening. These storms will stick around into the night.

Sunday keeps this trend going, although temperatures will not be as high.

Spotty thunderstorms and showers will come and go throughout the day as highs only get to 80 degrees. The rain will be hit-or-miss, and I don't think the day will be ruined.

At this point, I wouldn't cancel Sunday plans but at times you may need to bring things indoors.