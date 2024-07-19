Sweet weather sticks with Southeast Michigan to finish out the week - and next week looks good as well

Sweet weather sticks with us to finish out the week.

That means plenty of sun and dry conditions will greet everyone waking up Friday morning - as well as when they get off work later today.

High pressure drifts away over the course of the weekend with minor shifts in the air. Temperatures slowly climb and humidity creeps up, but dry weather wins out.

The next seven days will show Michigan just kissing the average daily high for mid-July before dipping back down.

Wetter weather makes a comeback next week, with the chance for storms settling back in on Tuesday as temperatures hover near and below late July averages.

It's been a rainier than normal year, which has led to some flooding and outage problems in metro Detroit. Nothing like that is in the forecast, however.



