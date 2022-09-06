Temperatures climb back into low 80s rest of the week with mix of sun and clouds

The cloudy and cool feel is on its way out with high pressure playing a bigger role in our weather the rest of the week, but it'll be a gradual process.

I'd say clouds still win out today with peeks of sun possible, but full clearing is more likely this evening and tonight.

We're back to the low 80s Wednesday with better sun and plan for more of the same Thursday and Friday.

A cold front eases in for the weekend bringing with it another chance for rain. At this point much of Saturday looks dry with the chance for rain late but a much better bet come Sunday.