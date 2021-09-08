Temperatures come back down to mid-70s as storms move out

The storms are over and the heat and humidity are on their way out.

Temperatures will be in the 60s this morning with the middle 70s coming by afternoon. As for rain, it will be nothing more than an isolated late-day shower in the forecast.

Check out FOX Futurecast for a look at the paltry coverage of rain and you'll notice that most won't get anything.

It's a similar rain story on Thursday with an isolated shower that's possible late and dry weather for most.

High pressure builds in on Friday and will slip to our east by the weekend, bringing a southerly wind and warmer weather.

Advertisement

At this point, our weekend looks dry with wetter weather returning next week.