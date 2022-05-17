Temperatures continue dipping into the 60s Tuesday with lots of sun; rain returns Wednesday

We're falling from the 70s yesterday to the 60s today, but that's where we finish the day.

Here's our chilly start:

High pressure offers up a ton of sun, leading to a nice afternoon feel.

Our next system slips in by Wednesday, bringing the opportunity for showers for the morning commute, although coverage may be such that we don't all get rained on for the drive in.

We all will by the afternoon and the rain will wind down in the evening. Rain totals are decent, but not too wild. .25 inches to .50 inches.

Temperatures are on the upswing Thursday and Friday with storms looking likely either late Friday or Friday night.

An early look at the weekend shows some wet weather Saturday with a cooler and drier Sunday on tap.