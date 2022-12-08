Temperatures cool to low 40s ahead of wintry system Friday

Another day of clouds with temperatures coming back down to December normals.

We're waiting on our Friday system that's out west heading and our way. Winter weather advisories are posted in the Midwest ahead of that system.

Our snow won't make it to Winter Weather Advisory levels, but minor accumulations remain possible. Check out radar simulation for Friday's p.m commute.

It paints a snowy picture, but I imagine rain will be mixing in as well.

Another weak system slips in on Saturday night into early Sunday. Showers are likely, but accumulations will remain limited.

Temperatures should hover near and just above average.