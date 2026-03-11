Flood Watch in effect for Southeast Michigan until 2 p.m. Wednesday

The Brief Southeast Michigan is under a Flood Watch until 2 p.m. Wednesday. It will be another spring-like day with highs in the 60s, but winter makes its return soon. Snow mixes with rain during the week, with more snow in the forecast Sunday.



A last little bit of spring today before winter returns later this week.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through 2 p.m. as rain stays more on than off this morning, on top of the heavy rain we picked up overnight. Rises on rivers and flooded roads in low-lying areas are possible.

We’ll shut the wet weather down tonight as temps fall back toward freezing for the Thursday morning commute.

Winter weather returns

The next system moves in quickly and brings mixed precipitation our way, likely starting as snow. It arrives after midnight and continues into the Friday morning commute.

Totals won’t be out of hand, but around an inch is certainly possible with some melting involved too, as temps climb into the 40s.

Another round of snow

Another round of rain and/or snow takes aim at Southeast Michigan on Sunday.

It’s way too early to get specific with any snow totals, if there are any at all, but behind that system, temperatures tank again.