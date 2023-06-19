Temperatures crank into the 80s with a very summer week on the way

A summer week is coming.

Low pressure that's anchored to our south will toss some clouds our way today, but rain won't be an issue.

High pressure builds into the Great Lakes and wins the week, leading to dry weather.

The Summer Solstice is Wednesday, the day with the most amount of daylight, and the official start to summer.

Check out how our sunrise/sunset times shift the next month or so.

The chance for rain is coming back by the end of the week. Friday afternoon showers look like a decent bet at this point with the off-and-on chance continuing Saturday and Sunday.