Temperatures rebound Tuesday along with isolated showers in the afternoon

After a bright morning, we'll pop back into the 80s by afternoon.

Mid and late-afternoon will be our best bet for showers and storms, though our coverage should be limited to isolated to scattered.

An isolated inch is possible, though most of us will be much lower.

We'll make it through Wednesday dry with the opportunity for a shower or storm by night with isolated/scattered storms Thursday afternoon.

Another chance for rain arrives by Friday night, but should clear out by Saturday. Temperatures will level out without too much movement through the weekend.