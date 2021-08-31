Temperatures start in the 50s and 60s ahead of pleasant conditions Tuesday

A cooler start to the day brought with it temperatures settling into the 60s for most and 50s for some.

No rain concerns for us today as clouds come and go overhead with afternoon temperatures settling in the 80s.

Meantime Ida will be lifting north through the Tennessee River Valley and eventually drenching the Mid Atlantic States and parts of the Northeast.

You can see its track carved out with flood watches seen here.

Advertisement

Our chance for rain won't return until the weekend with high temperatures hovering near 80 with a shot of even cooler air coming for Labor Day that should kick our temperatures down into the mid-70s.