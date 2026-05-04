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Thunderstorms take aim at Southeast Michigan Monday night

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Published  May 4, 2026 2:09pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 2 Detroit
Milder Monday

Milder Monday

Starting off milder this morning with afternoon highs exceeding seasonal values, in the 70s. Rain and cooler temperatures on the way. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

The Brief

    • A severe weather risk in Southeast Michigan is expected Monday night with thunderstorms pushing in between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
    • Temperatures will fall into a comfortable range of low 60s and high 50s throughout the week.

(FOX 2) - A sweet start to the week will end with storms and give way to a much different feel moving forward.

Monday is the warm one, with highs near 70 and a decent amount of sunshine early. Storms become a decent bet this evening, however, especially between 6 p.m. and midnight. 

Here’s future radar.

Most of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is level 1 out of a 5. 

The better chance for a stronger storm will be south of I-69, with a slight level 2 out of 5 closer to the Michigan/Ohio state line. 

For most of us, this is a regular thunderstorm setup. 

That said, a few storms could turn strong to isolated—severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main concerns. The tornado threat is very low. 

The Source: FOX 2's meteorology team was cited for this story. 

Severe WeatherMetro Detroit