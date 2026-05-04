Thunderstorms take aim at Southeast Michigan Monday night

The Brief A severe weather risk in Southeast Michigan is expected Monday night with thunderstorms pushing in between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. Temperatures will fall into a comfortable range of low 60s and high 50s throughout the week.



A sweet start to the week will end with storms and give way to a much different feel moving forward.

Monday is the warm one, with highs near 70 and a decent amount of sunshine early. Storms become a decent bet this evening, however, especially between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Here’s future radar.

Most of Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk for severe weather, which is level 1 out of a 5.

The better chance for a stronger storm will be south of I-69, with a slight level 2 out of 5 closer to the Michigan/Ohio state line.

For most of us, this is a regular thunderstorm setup.

That said, a few storms could turn strong to isolated—severe, with damaging winds and hail as the main concerns. The tornado threat is very low.