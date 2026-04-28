Tuesday morning showers depart with more rain, frost on the way

The Brief Temperatures are expected to decline slightly to below seasonal averages throughout the week following Tuesday's warmer afternoon. Rains that fell this morning are expected to return Wednesday morning. There is also the threat of frost later this week.



The rain is ending, with just a few light showers hanging on through the morning commute as a cold front crosses the area. Colder air follows behind it.

The wind will be a bit gusty, but temperatures will still cooperate. Even so, today is the last of the "warmth."

Patchy frost looks increasingly likely later this week, but first we’ll sort through a couple more rain chances.

Wednesday brings scattered to widespread morning showers as a system slides across the Ohio Valley, with rain tapering off in the afternoon. Then another round of showers is expected to show up Thursday afternoon as the colder air continues to settle in.

Highs fall back into the 50s, and overnight lows dip into the mid and lower 30s, which should support patchy frost Friday and Saturday mornings.