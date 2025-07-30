Two inches of rain possible in parts of Metro Detroit as temperatures start to fall

The Brief Muggy conditions are sticking around even as temperatures start to drop off following several days of hot weather. That means possible excessive rain with a low pressure system tracking along southern Michigan. Some areas could see widespread rain, primarily in Monroe and part of Washtenaw and Wayne counties.



One more muggy day before a big late-week shift arrives. Isolated late-day storms develop with more widespread rain tonight.

Expected temperatures are already on the way down with Wednesday's high landing in the high 80s.

Rain totals will range with the potential for an inch or two hanging around and south of I-94, which could lead to some minor flooding. Rain chances decline north of the I-69 corridor.

Monroe and southern Washtenaw and Wayne counties will likely see the worst of the rain, with up to 2 inches expected near the Toledo-Michigan border.

Clouds will also be moving in, sticking around for the next two days.

After Wednesday, a major drop-off in temperatures follows. Southeast Michigan is looking at the 70s and much lower humidity that will settle in by Friday. The weekend will include a beautiful rain-free stretch.