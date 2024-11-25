Warm start to Thanksgiving week before temperatures fall, rain and snow move in

Thanksgiving week is here and it will start with the warmest day we'll see through the holiday with highs near 50 degrees.

That's six degrees above our seasonal average, continuing our trend of mild weather.

For that reason, today's low pressure and lifting warm front will bring rain in the form of widespread showers.

All changes with colder air pushing in as low pressure lifts north. The region will start to feel it starting Tuesday morning with lows in the 30s, before temperatures plunge further on Wednesday.

That will be a day to reach for one's winter coat with lows plummeting into the 20s. While it took longer than before, Southeast Michigan is finally seeing frosts.

With colder air moving in, there could be a wintry mix late Wednesday night, possibly extending into early Thanksgiving morning. It will also be windy throughout the week with a better chance of widespread snow by Sunday.