Warmer for the weekend

After a week of extreme, up and down temperatures; our weekend readings are headed in the right direction, up!

Keep in mind the average high temperature for this time of the year is 64. After Friday topped out at 57, we'll get closer to the norm Saturday with a high of 60. Milder overnight too with lows near 49 (instead of the 39 Friday morning!)

With the approach of a warm front and area of Low pressure Saturday, clouds will increase with the threat of rain late Saturday into Sunday. Highs Sunday warmer still: 68/50.

Slight chance for rain early Monday, then variably cloudy and a little cooler 65/51.

Rain chances increase Tuesday, high temperatures are still seasonal 67/51, but then our temperature direction changes. Downward we go.

Highs Wednesday with rain a possibility 62/45.

Cooler Thursday and Friday. Back to the 50s. Dry Thursday, but a chance for rain early Friday with a high of 56.

