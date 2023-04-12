Week's temperatures get even warmer Wednesday with more sun

article

Our week to remember continues, we'll crank it up a couple more notches today!

It'll be warm, dry, and the wind will pick up. That combination will lead to a higher chance of fires spreading out of control. Red Flag warnings and fire weather watches are posted to our west, but the conditions are similar here.

The wind will come down a bit Thursday and Friday, though the warmth stays up, and the skies remain bright.

We'll turn cooler over the weekend with rain Saturday night and or Sunday.

It will be a much colder feel as we start early next week, but a decent bounce back by week's end.