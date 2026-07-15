Heat advisory continues Wednesday as 90 degree-plus temps blanket state

The Brief For the second straight day, all of Metro Detroit is under a heat advisory. Temperatures will be in the mid-90s while the heat index will make it feel hotter. In some areas of SE Michigan, the heat index will reach between 104 and 106 degrees.



We'll keep the heat another day with the afternoon heat index making a run at 100 or above for many.

Dig deeper:

The hot temps means the heat advisory remains in effect until it expires at 8 pm.

The heat indexes for SE Michigan will make things feel far hotter, including 106 by Monroe, 104 near Metro Airport and 103 in Ann Arbor.

We'll be mainly dry with the off chance for a stray storm to develop this evening (5 -10 pm). Check out the Fox Futurecast and notice that it mostly stays dry.

Our first notable round of wildfire smoke this summer arrives today, prompting an Air Quality Alert as conditions deteriorate into the "unhealthy for sensitive groups" category by this evening.

The heat becomes a little less intense Thursday through Saturday before noticeably cooler weather arrives next week.

What you can do:

Remember to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

When it comes to activity, try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

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