Wind lightens up in Southeast Michigan but cold sticks around through the week

The cold swept in yesterday and is firmly in place this morning with our 24-hour temperature change down in a way that'll wake you up.

The wind fades this afternoon, but the cold remains against the backdrop of brightening skies.

High pressure builds in and slips east allowing for our wind to pick back up Friday and bring our temperatures near 50 degrees late in the day.

The warmth spills into Saturday but the cold front moves through early in the day meaning though you will see a 50 degrees show up Saturday, just know the flavor of the day will be much colder.

Just a few showers remain possible with the Saturday front. Totals will stick around a tenth of an inch or less. No big snows are showing up in the next week across Southeast Michigan.