Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Oakland and Macomb counties this Monday

A wintry mix of precipitation that includes potential for both snow and rain has prompted parts of Southeast Michigan to be under a Winter Weather Advisory Monday.

The National Weather Service says the counties of Shiawassee, Livingston, Oakland, and Macomb will all be under an advisory from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Up to an inch of snow is possible while authorities are also on the lookout for some ice build-up.

The latest string of winter weather could cause slipper road conditions between late morning and the early afternoon, before transitioning to rain.

It was a blast of ice and icy conditions that prompted more than half a million people across a southern swath of Michigan to lose power last week. As of Monday morning, 61,000 homes were still without electricity.

With tens of thousands going on day five of no power, more winter weather and freezing temperatures won't make the day any easier. DTE still does not have an estimated time of restoration for many of those homes.

However, this will not be ice storm 2.0.

The precipitation is prompted by a low pressure system out west that's blew threw the Midwest Monday morning. By the time it reaches Michigan, it will run into an area of cold air that will convert the precipitation.

The best line to draw in Michigan as to where weather will be more wintry is M-59. Anything north will be more likely snow. To the south will be sleet and rain.

Most of what falls will be while commuters are at work. By the time people are driving home around 5 or 6 p.m., the weather should be just rain.

Tuesday will bring some spotty showers overnight. On Wednesday, we'll hit temperatures in the 50s. And snow lovers should plan on some more of the white stuff falling later again this Friday.