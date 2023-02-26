Parts of Southeast Michigan to see mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain on Monday

A Winter Weather advisory will be in place for Macomb County, Oakland County, Shiawassee County, and Livingston County starting on Monday at 10 a.m. as a winter storm looms.

The National Weather Service says we could see mixed precipitation, up to one inch of snow and ice accumulations.

A mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain will move into the area by mid to late morning and persist into early to mid-afternoon before changing to all rain, according to the NWS.

This mix will create a mess on the roads and dangerous driving conditions.

This new storm moves in several days after a dangerous ice storm left thousands of people without power this week.

Over 170,000 customers are still without power Sunday morning, according to DTE's outage map. DTE says as of 7:30 a.m. their Storm Response team has restored power to more than 450,000 customers impacted by Wednesday's ice storm.

"Our team will be working around the clock to restore power to both customers affected by the storm, and any additional customers who have had a power interruption since Wednesday. Field crews will also be focused on restoring power to the area’s K-12 schools today so that classes can resume in the morning," said DTE.

DTE continues to ask people to avoid downed power lines and to say indoors if possible:

Stay at least one bus length (25 feet) away from downed lines. Don’t touch anything a fallen wire may be in contact with. Always consider a downed power line live and dangerous.

Heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

Never use a portable generator inside a home or business. It emits carbon monoxide, which can be deadly. Keep it outside, away from windows and doors, so the fumes won’t come in.

