The Brief All kinds of weather are hitting Michigan and depending on where residents are located, they're getting something extreme. Down south, it's wind and rain. But up north, a historic blizzard is hammering the state. And in between is major ice damage.



Just a glance at the state of Michigan on Monday will reveal what the state already knows: It's no stranger to chaotic weather and the state is getting a giant dose of all of that today.

Among the biggest issues is the increasing number of power outages across the state.

And it's not going to let up until the middle of the week.

While southern Michigan is getting spared some of the most extreme weather, it too has not escaped unscathed. Here's everything we know about the winter weather blasting the state.

Winter weather hitting Michigan

A Blizzard warning is in effect for the Upper Peninsula and northern counties of the Lower Peninsula.

The warning remains in effect until Tuesday morning, with little visibility, slippery road conditions, major wind gusts, and several feet of snow. In mid-Michigan, the temperature is a little warmer. That means the precipitation is a little wetter and ice is accumulating on trees and powerlines.

In Southern Michigan, the wind is dominating things — though more snow is expected throughout the evening.

Metro Detroit

Scattered snow showers are expected to persist throughout the evening, mainly before 2 a.m. Temperatures will drop to the high teens with blustery winds into the late morning.

Up to half an inch of snow is expected to fall until 8 a.m. Temperatures will turn back up above freezing by late Wednesday.

The weather service is also warning of "rapid fluctuations of visibility" due to the intermittent snow showers in the area.

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Mid and West Michigan

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday for Otsego and Presque Isle counties, with up to 2 inches of snowfall expected.

The scene will be more dramatic for Antrim, Grand Traverse, Benzie, and Manistee, Luke, Mason, and Oceana counties, which will be under a warning until Tuesday morning.

Some areas could see up to 7 inches of snowfall and 50 mph wind gusts.

The weather service is warning about blowing and drifting snow on roadways, which will make driving hazardous.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Michigan State Police

Upper Peninsula

Nearly the entire Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning.

The greatest concentration of snowfall is directly over Marquette and along the corridor of Schoolcraft and Luce counties. Cameras from the Michigan Department of Transportation show little to no visibility on major roadways.

The National Weather Service is expecting more than an inch of snowfall per hour in those areas.

Much of the weather hammering up north is fed by lake effect snow from Lake Michigan.

Power Outages — nearly 100k without electricity.

High winds bring outages and our blustery weekend primed Metro Detroit to be ready.

Several tens of thousands of households lost power Friday night. Some of those outages are persisting throughout the region. According to DTE's map, the issues were dispersed everywhere.

There are over 90,000 outages throughout the upper Lower Peninsula due to the bad weather. Consumers Energy's outage map showed issues peppered throughout the region.

Outages reported by Consumers Energy on Monday afternoon.

Consumers said 540 crews were working to restore power.

Dig deeper:

The region that was hit is the same area that was blasted by winter weather last year when the northern Lower Peninsula lost power for days because of an ice storm that caused massive damage to trees, utilities, and homes.

While some people hunkered down in their homes, others went to help.

Michigan's timber industry was also decimated by the broken lumber caused by ice accumulating on trees and breaking limbs and trunks.