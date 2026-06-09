I-94 shooting marks sixth Metro Detroit freeway shooting in 2 months, says MSP

The Brief Six highway shootings have occurred on Metro Detroit highways within the past two months. MSP says there is an active investigation into all six of these shootings. Anger, frustration, and poor decision-making. Investigators say no one has been killed in any of these shootings.



Michigan State Police (MSP) say six shootings have occurred on freeways within the Detroit area in the past two months. The most recent shooting happened Tuesday morning on westbound I-94 near Dickerson Street in Detroit, leaving two injured.

MSP calls this uptick in freeway shootings "extremely concerning."

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MSP says there is an active investigation into all six of these shootings. The first one occurred back in March, but as we drive along I-94, police tell FOX 2 there is a common theme in all of these incidents:

Anger, frustration, and poor decision-making that leads to someone pulling out a gun and using it.

Police do not believe one person is responsible for all six shootings, but they do believe other drivers may have witnessed key details, such as license plate information, that can help solve these cases.

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If there is any good news to report, investigators say no one has been killed in any of these shootings.

The two victims from today's shooting were hospitalized.

But MSP makes it clear that it's crucial for drivers to make smart decisions and avoid getting involved in violence on the roadways.

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