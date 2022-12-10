12 Plays of Christmas at the Mosaic Youth Theatre of Detroit

MOSAIC YOUTH THEATRE OF DETROIT'S 12 PLAYS OF CHRISTMAS

Get into the holiday spirit with 12 original stories that reflect the season’s power and magic.



List of plays/playwrights:

a. All I Want... by Jose Casas

b. Bright Side by Annie Martin

c. Christmas Crimes by Julianna Gomez

d. Christmas, Right Now by LaRaisha Dionne

e. Elf Is Back: A Five-Minute Play by Shawntai Brown

f. Every Mother’s Child: A Play in One Act by Toni Cunningham

g. The Gift by Angela G. King

h. Late Night Delivery by Jeffrey Chastang

i. The Little Things by Edmund Alyn Jones

j. No Room by Charity Clark-Anderson

k. Reindeer Games by Catherine Zudak

l. Sad Sable by Kendra Ann Flourney

Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18

Friday @ 7 pm | Sat @ 2 pm & 7 pm | Sunday @ 4 pm

Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/466390916787