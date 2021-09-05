Chef Bobby's Grilled Michigan Summer Vegetable Stack

Chef Bobby wants you to make the most of Michigan's summer vegetable crop.

Ingredients:

1 large egg plant

2 large zucchini

3 large yellow squash

1cup of mozzarella

1cup of ricotta cheese

half a cup of Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of fresh chopped basil

1 tablespoon of fresh parsley

olive oil for drizzle

balsamic reduction for drizzle

diced tomatoes for garnish

Directions:

Carefully slice eggplant about an eighth of an inch thick long ways to make long pieces of eggplant to grill on your barbecue lay on a baking sheet and salt and light rust. This will draw some of the water out of the eggplant to make it tender and also sweet.

Well you’re waiting for eggplant to tenderize take your zucchini and slice it long ways I highly recommend a mandolin for this task if not a long knife such as a meat carving knife will help. Please be very careful not to slice your thumb or fingers while trying to cut the zucchini strips.

Play zucchini strips and baking sheet spray with olive oil spray or some sort of food release oil spray salt and pepper to taste. Repeat the same process with your yellow squash.

Place your barbecue pit grill on 300 to 325° allowed to preheat for at least 10 minutes

Always make sure that your grates are cleaned off.

Prepare your ricotta cheese with 1 tablespoon of fresh chopped basil pinch of parsley salt and pepper to taste and a tablespoon of Parmesan cheese whiz call ingredients together and reserve.

Start by placing the eggplant first on the grill allow three minutes per side. Once you achieve the desired tenderness placed them on a clean baking tray adjacent to your grill. Do you want to keep all product in close proximity to ensure easy assembly for this dish.

Repeat the process with your zucchini and yellow squash keeping them separate on a baking tray.

Now for the layering are you going to place your eggplant on the very bottom you’re going to spread some ricotta cheese, Parmesan and then layer three pieces of zucchini. Repeat the same process on the top of the zucchini and then place your yellow squash three slices on top carefully with a spatula placed back on the grill at low heat on your baking tray and let everything melt. About 3 to 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Carefully remove baking tray from the The grill and place on plate drizzle with olive oil and balsamic. You may also sprinkle some diced tomatoes and sprinkle some Parmesan on top and some fresh cracked pepper I like to drizzle a little bit of pepper seeds oil gives it a little kick.