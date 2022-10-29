Detroit Youth Choir's 2nd Annual Gala: Celebrating 26 Years of Music

The Detroit Youth Choir is hosting a gala celebrating its 26th year of bringing the youth together through music. The program is designed for ages 8-18 and teaches music education, dance and theatrical arts.

Its 2nd Annual Gala: Celebrating 26 Years of Music will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6p.m.-9p.m. at the Roostertail, 100 Marquette Dr, Detroit. The DYC has a fundraising goal of $300,000 to support programming, travel and performance experience.

Tickets are $125 and can be found on detroityouthchoir.org or on Eventbrite.