Qulture: CBD and cannabis-infused products founded by former FOX 2 anchor

Anqunette "Q" Sarfoh spent 20 years as a TV journalist and AM anchor at Fox 2 Detroit. She retired in 2017 due to M.S. (Multiple Sclerosis).

Through changes in diet and using cannabis, she went from taking several medications a day to taking none. Now she's an advocate for teaching others how to lessen their dependency on pharmaceuticals.

Q is the founder of Qulture, a line of CBD and cannabis-infused products. She's also a member of the Board of Directors of the Michigan Cannabis Industry Association.

Qulture's Pre-Roll Launch is happening on Saturday, Nov. 26 at CuraLeaf-Ann Arbor (2730 Jackson Ave) from 12p.m. to 2p.m.