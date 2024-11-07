Churches open across metro Detroit for those feeling post election stress

With the election now behind us, the emotions and stress leading up to it may still linger, which is why a few churches in metro Detroit are opening their doors for the community to find solitude.

Social Worker Charmain Allen is letting those know they have a place to let those feeling down or drained to recharge.

"Post-election we saw that a lot of people received the news. In the midst of it, the energy did drop a little bit, but we practice our faith," she said. "We keep faith."

It's the message the historic King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit has for anyone feeling defeated or deflated from the election.

"The church will be open for prayer," she said. "Open for counseling. So, if anyone needs someone to speak to, if you’re feeling lack of hope we have therapists available. There’s a minister that’ll be available."

Allen, who attends the church and is a clinical therapist social worker, said it is best to come Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They will even set up appointments for those who can't make it during those hours.

"We’re noticing, you know, with our previous elections in the past 10 years, sometimes the election doesn’t go in our favor," she said. "So leaning on each other is really the best way to work forward and push through."

They are not the only church doing this. There are a few in the metro Detroit area who are opening its doors, allowing people to walk in and pray or be in solitude. Allen says it's important to take care of your mental health if you're feeling stress.

So inhale, then exhale. Do so as often as needed.

Second, find a community. People who share your same belief system. When you're hurting, it's no time to be alone.

"Lean in your faith in this moment. Find a church that you can go to that shares some of the same political beliefs and values as you," she said. "Abs, like I said, come together in that moment."

Here is a list of churches:

• Historic King Solomon Missionary Baptist in Detroit

• LifeChurch Riverside in Detroit

• Greater Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist in Detroit

• Bethel East Baptist Church in Detroit