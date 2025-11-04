Live Detroit Mayor Results: Sheffield projected to win

Mary Sheffield is projected to win the race for Detroit mayor, the Associated Press is projecting.

The city council president beat out Solomon Kinloch to be the city's next leader, romping to victory with just under 50% of votes counted.

At the time of the race being called, Sheffield had a 56% lead.

This year's race was one of the biggest in recent history for Detroit following more than a decade under the leadership of Mike Duggan.

However, when he announced he would be stepping aside from Detroit politics and would not run for a fourth term in late 2024, it set off a busy primary season that included figures from all over the city, including members of the business community, current and former city council members, as well as other department and organization heads.

The incoming mayor will pick up where Duggan left off. Detroit has shed its reputation from its bankruptcy days, which means the winning candidate will be faced with new issues, ranging from ensuring investment spans outside of downtown, expanding access to owning a home, and improving the city's schools.

A survey released by the University of Michigan in October notes that 56% of Detroit residents believe the city is generally headed in the right direction.

Improvement in the neighborhoods and public safety were some of the biggest reasons behind the positivity.

However, those less happy with the city's direction say not enough is going toward the residents already here and too much time and attention is spent on businesses and trying to attract people to move to the city.

Other issues like high car and home insurance, crumbling roads and bridges, and public transit are also top of mind.