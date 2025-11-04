Expand / Collapse search

Oakland County Election results: track updates all night

By FOX 2 Staff
Published  November 4, 2025 5:44pm EST
    • Voters in Oakland County have no shortage of school millage to decide on.
    • Twelve different communities will be deciding school district funding Nov. 4.
    • There is one public safety millage, in Farmington Hills for police and fire.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County residents are voting on 12 different school district millages, while many cities decide on a mayor, city council, and other consequential races.

In Oxford, voters will decide on two school ballot proposals, including an operating millage as well as a building site and sinking fund which would provide the district funds for capital improvements without taking on debt by borrowing money. 

Farmington Hills voters will have a public safety millage decision for their police and fire departments. 

Southfield is voting on a mayor and a consequential clerk's race involving two write-in candidates.

Read more about what Oakland County voters are choosing here.

RESULTS:

