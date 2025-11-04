Oakland County Election results: track updates all night

The Brief Voters in Oakland County have no shortage of school millage to decide on. Twelve different communities will be deciding school district funding Nov. 4. There is one public safety millage, in Farmington Hills for police and fire.



Oakland County residents are voting on 12 different school district millages, while many cities decide on a mayor, city council, and other consequential races.

In Oxford, voters will decide on two school ballot proposals, including an operating millage as well as a building site and sinking fund which would provide the district funds for capital improvements without taking on debt by borrowing money.

Farmington Hills voters will have a public safety millage decision for their police and fire departments.

Southfield is voting on a mayor and a consequential clerk's race involving two write-in candidates.

