Oakland County Election results: track updates all night
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County residents are voting on 12 different school district millages, while many cities decide on a mayor, city council, and other consequential races.
In Oxford, voters will decide on two school ballot proposals, including an operating millage as well as a building site and sinking fund which would provide the district funds for capital improvements without taking on debt by borrowing money.
Farmington Hills voters will have a public safety millage decision for their police and fire departments.
Southfield is voting on a mayor and a consequential clerk's race involving two write-in candidates.
Read more about what Oakland County voters are choosing here.
RESULTS:
The Source: This information is from the Oakland County Clerk.