Secretary of State Benson declares early voting a success in Michigan, hours before Election Day

It is hard to believe that there is one day left until voters cast their ballot in the 2024 General Election.

Meanwhile, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson provided a snapshot of what has occurred so far in the state with early voting. As voters made their voices heard, Benson broke down an overview of the election process in the state hours before Election Day.

"I’m pleased to report that our state’s first ever early voting period during a presidential election was extremely successful and broke several records," Benson said.

What type of numbers are equal to record-breaking in the state? Benson had the answer.

"Since last Saturday, October 26, all around Michigan, over 1.2 million voters came out and voted in an early voting center," she said. "Between mail-in ballots and in person early votes cast, nearly 3.2 million Michiganders have already participated so far."

Among those who voted, a certain number of specific voters led the way in early voter turnout.

Women cast 55% of the ballots so far," she said. "Statewide voter turnout is 44% and Washtenaw County is leading the pack with 54%. Here in Detroit we’re seeing 32% voter turnout so far."

If you’re voting on Election Day, state officials will be on site making sure there’s election integrity.

"We will also have 100 people from our office all throughout the state to be on hand and rapidly respond and deescalate anything that might erupt," she said.

Featured article

Benson also spoke about a recent incident involving a University of Michigan student allegedly casting a ballot in the 2024 election.

"We will catch it," she said. "Voting is a public record."

So when can Michiganders expect to see election results? Benson said voters should expect unofficial results after 9 p.m. on Tuesday. She later said the state is committed to transparently, proactively, providing all the data and information they can.

If you wish to keep up to date with election news, tap here.