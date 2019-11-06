Impeachment drama; Jeffrey Epstein-related news leak

The ongoing impeachment drama is one of the big topics on Let It Rip.



Will public hearings over the president's alleged misdeeds over Ukraine change anyone's mind?



Plus, Jeffrey Epstein may be dead, but a reporter's hot mic moment is re-igniting the controversy about the news media and Epstein's powerful friends.



On the panel:

Meshawn Maddock, Oakland County GOP spokesperson and 11th District Chair

Coleman A. Young II, former state senator and the son of Detroit's first black mayor

Jimmy JJ Johnson, a classic rock n' roller by day on WOMC, a hard nose conservative at night

Karen Dumas, gifted media consultant and political insider